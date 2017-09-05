PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Chinese President, congratulates Jinping for successful execution of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen on sidelines of BRICS Summit. PM Modi congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for the successful execution of BRICS Summit. Meanwhile, XI Jinping said China is prepared to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of Panchsheel. He added India and China are each other's major neighbuors and they are also two of the world's largest and emerging countries.