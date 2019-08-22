PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Chateau de Chantilly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on August 22. The bilateral meeting took place at Chateau de Chantilly in Paris. PM Narendra Modi has reached Paris on his first leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. The one important aspect of Indo-France relationship is on time-bound implementation of decisions. The two leaders took a comprehensive assessment of the relationship and established a timeline agenda for future cooperation in the coming years. During his visit to Paris, PM Modi is also scheduled to address the Indian community and inaugurate the memorial for the Indian victims of the Air India crashes at Nid D'Aigle.