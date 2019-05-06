PM Modi hits at CM Mamata Banerjee, calls her 'speed breaker didi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in WB's Tamluk. During his rally, PM Modi hit at Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee over cyclone Fani. PM Modi said, "Government of India and central government are working hard on relief and rescue work. But our West Bengal's 'speed breaker didi' has tried to play politics even on cyclone Fani. I tried to get in touch with Mamata didi but her arrogance is such that she refused to talk to me, I tried again but she did not get in touch. I kept on waiting that probably didi would call me back but she didn't. I was worried for the people of West Bengal and hence, wanted to talk to her. But, even for the second time she didn't talk to me."