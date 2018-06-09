PM Modi heads to China to attend SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning departed for China's Qingdao to attend the two-day long 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). On Friday, the Prime Minister posted a message regarding the summit on his official Facebook account. This will be India's first participation in the summit as a full-time member of the organisation. India, along with Pakistan, became the full-time member during Astana summit in June 2017. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President.