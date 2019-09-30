PM Modi hails students for their efforts at Singapore-India Hackathon 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Chennai on September 30. PM Modi facilitated students and gave awards to the winners. While addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Friends you have been working for the last 36 hours to solve challenging problems. Hats off to you and your energy and I don't see fatigue. I see satisfaction of a task well accomplished."