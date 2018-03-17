PM Modi hails saints' contribution in safeguarding India's cultural identity

Taking saints into confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the community's contribution in safeguarding India's spiritual and cultural pride in the past. PM said that numerous attempts were made to hurt the nation's prestigious culture and traditions when it was chained to slavery. PM Modi also launched a scathing attack at the previous Governments, saying that they did not prevent malignment of nation's prosperous identity. Prime Minister Modi was addressing a mass programme marking Ugadi, through video conferencing. A mass programme was being held in Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam to mark the festival. Srisailam has been a popular centre of Saivite pilgrimage for centuries.