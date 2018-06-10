PM Modi hails President Ghani's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Sunday. He described how Afghanistan has been affected by terrorism. He said, "Afghanistan is an unfortunate example of effect of terrorism. I hope the brave steps towards peace taken by President Ghani will be respected by all in the region." PM Modi is on his two-day visit to China's Qingdao. It is the first SCO summit since its expansion, when India and Pakistan are included as full members.