PM Modi hails P.V. Sindhu for lifting Korea Open title

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated badminton star P.V. Sindhu after she made the country proud by winning the Korea Super Series title in Seoul, South Korea.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment."

Rio Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu took a sweet revenge of her 2017 World Championship defeat to Nozomi Okuhara by beating the Japanese opponent in the pulsating final match of the Korea Open.

In an exhilarating summit showdown that lasted one hour and 24 minutes, the ace Indian shuttler produced a spirited performance as she bounced back from a game down to register a 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 win over Okuhara and eventually lift the third Super Series title.

Sindhu saved two game points to clinch the first game, but she was completely outplayed in the second as Okuhara rebounded strongly to return to the match.

The Hyderabadi shuttler then staged a brilliant fight back to take a big lead in the mid-break of the decider and finally win the trophy despite a late surge from Okuhara.

With the victory, Sindhu has become the first Indian to win the Korea Open Super Series title.

World No. 4 Sindhu, who had won the China Super Series Premier last year and clinched the India Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season, had earlier settled with the bronze medal at the World Badminton Championship after going down against Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 in the finals in Glasgow. (ANI)