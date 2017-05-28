PM Modi greets nation on Ramadan via 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his best wishes on the auspicious day of Ramadan to the nation while addressing his radio show 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday. PM Modi said, "Ramadan ke pavitra mahine ki shuruwat pe poore desh ko haardik shubhkaamnaye deta hoon". This is the 32nd episode of Prime Minister's radio show. The radio show was aired on the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD), Youtube channel of the Prime Minister's office and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.