PM Modi gives utmost importance to matters related to public interest: Piyush Goyal at India Infracon 2018

During an interactive session at ANI's India Infracon 2018, Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal acknowledged that PM Modi gives paramount importance to matters of national and public interest. While speaking to ANI's Editor Smita Prakash at the event, Piyush Goyal shared, "We have argued that let's delay certain decisions as there is a potential election but PM Modi has only one question, is this in national and public interest? If so, it will be done today."