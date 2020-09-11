PM Modi gives 'mantra' for 'New Age Learning', stresses on effective NEP-2020 implementation

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Education, when connected to the students' surroundings positively, affects their lives, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and also gave the five principles for "New Age Learning". He also stressed on effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre, among others from various States, also took part in the two-day conclave on School Education in 21st Century under National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which began today.

"When education is connected to the surroundings it has an effect on the life of the student, and also the whole society. We should promote easy and new techniques which will be the basis for New Age Learning, with Engage, Explore, Experience, Express, and Excel as its roots," the Prime Minister said.

He said that every region in the country has some speciality, some traditional art, workmanship which requires "deep skills" and are very famous and the students residing in those areas should see and learn how they are produced so that they form an emotional bonding, respect and in future can also join these industries.

The Prime Minister said that the NEP has been prepared in such a fashion that the "syllabus can be reduced and the focus can be on fundamental things."

"For learning to be integrated, inter-disciplinary, fun-based and for it to give a complete experience, a National Curriculum Framework will be developed," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed upon the need for developing "mathematical thinking and scientific temperament" in the students and asserted that it was a way of thinking and not the ability to solve Maths problems that needed to be developed.

He reiterated that making the NEP-2020 was just the beginning of the long process and its success would be determined by its effective implementation in the coming days. (ANI)