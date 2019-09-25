PM Modi gets 'commended' by top American CEOs for bank mergers, tax cuts in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 met with top American CEOs in New York to bolster ties with businesses and attract investment in India. While speaking to ANI, Chairman of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and Former CEO CISCO, John Chambers, said, "I love your PM. He obviously understands the direction. He has put in place innovation ideas. Each of the CEOs came away with a stronger view not just to invest but how to innovate in India. Meanwhile, President of US-India Business Council, Nisha D Biswal, said, "CEOs and Prime Minister talked about opportunities that India represents but also some of the challenges. He was commended for bank consolidation, corporate tax rates and how continuation of such reforms can impact positively on India's growth."