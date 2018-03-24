PM Modi and German President visit Delhi's Sunder Nursery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Delhi's Sunder Nursery on Saturday. The two leaders were seen engaged in discussion while walking through the Nursery. Steinmeier arrived in India on March 22 to embark on his maiden four-day visit. The Steinmeier's visit to India is considered significant after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was re-elected to the German Parliament for a record fourth term on March 21.