PM Modi is free to do whatever investigation he wants on me: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi said, "There have been many people in Indian history who have had the arrogance to believe that they're invincible and bigger than the people of India. There is nothing bigger than the people of India. And, Mr Narendra Modi for the last 5 years has done nothing for the people of India. So, his invincibility will be on full view after the election results." He further said, "I just want Mr Narendra Modi to give me one answer. Whatever investigation he wants to do on me, he is free. I do not care about it. I have never done anything. Mr Narendra Modi just make me understand that his friend, his brother Anil Ambani has never make an aeroplane in his whole life. Then, how Ambani got the contract for Rafale deal?"