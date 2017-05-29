PM Modi to go on a four-nation tour to boost India's economic engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going on a four nation tour starting from today, with the aim to boost India's economic engagements and invite more engagements. PM Modi will start his journey from Meseberg near Berlin, where he will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about regional and global importance. On May 30, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Spain where he will meet President Mariano Rajoy to discuss ways to enhance bilateral engagement. This will be the first visit of an Indian PM to Spain in almost three decades. PM Modi will be visiting Russia for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit at St. Petersburg from May 31 to June 2. The tour will conclude in Paris where he will hold official talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.