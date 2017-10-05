PM Modi, FIFA Gen Secy to attend India vs US U-17 World Cup match

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and Head of FIFA tournaments Jaime Yarza will be amongst the spectators on the inaugural day match between host India and the United States in the U-17 World Cup here on Friday.

"PM Modi, FIFA General Secretary, Head of FIFA tournaments will be there on the inaugural day," a source told IANS on Thursday.

Indian football greats I.M. Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and current national team captain Sunil Chhetri are also likely to be a part of the historical moment.

"We have send invitations to some Indian footballers, I.M Vijayan, Sunil Chhetri, Bhaichung Bhutia to join us on the inaugural day," the source said.

India will make their debut in the FIFA U-17 World Cup against the US at the 60,000-seater Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, which has reported a packed house for the fixture.

