PM Modi expresses happiness over toilets in UP being referred as 'Izzat ghar' and not 'Shauchalay'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at the All India Institute of Ayurveda talked about the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative taken by the Central government. PM Modi talked about the construction of toilets for the betterment of the nation and shared his experience of a visit to Uttar Pradesh where he saw 'Izzat ghar' or honour house, written outside the toilets. Expressing his happiness, PM Modi added that women feel proud that the 'Shauchalay' is an 'izzat ghar' for the mothers and sisters of the nation.