PM Modi exhorts people to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial to seek inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, where, he evoked a sense of patriotism and energy and also inspires people to serve the poor. Speaking on his radio program, PM Modi said, "Vivekananda Memorial has become a pilgrimage site for the people who want to experience spiritual consciousness. It evokes a sense of patriotism in the hearts of people, gives energy and influences them to serve the poor." "Swami Vivekananda Memorial on a rock near Kanyakumari is completing 50 years. This place has been India's pride in the last five decades and a centre of attraction for foreign tourists," he further added.