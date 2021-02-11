PM Modi Evading Question on Petrol Price? Viral Clip Is Edited

An old and edited video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with a beneficiary of Mudra Yojana has gone viral to claim that the Prime Minister asked the beneficiary to sit down when he was questioned about the petrol prices.

The video dates back to May 2018 and in the original clip the beneficiary doesn’t make any reference to the petrol price.

CLAIM

The video has been widely shared on Twitter with a caption, “Hari bhau (brother) got no chill.” Hari bhau is the name of the said beneficiary.

Congress’ National Convener Saral Patel shared the video with the same claim on Twitter.

Several Twitter users shared it too.

The video uploaded by Facebook user ‘Your Voice’ had been shared over 2,000 times at the time of publishing the article.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We searched on YouTube using keywords ‘Modi haribhau’ and came across a bulletin uploaded by ABP Majha in May 2018.

At 0:26 seconds, one can hear PM Modi asking a man, identified as Hari Ganor Thakur from Maharashtra’s Nasik, about how is he doing. To which, Hari replies by saying that he is fine. Then, PM Modi asks him to sit down and continues talking to him.

However, the part where Hari says that he is doing fine has been edited to make a reference of petrol prices in the viral video.

The original interaction was also uploaded on Narendra Modi’s official YouTube handle on 29 May 2018 and can be heard from 0:04 seconds.

The caption of the video mentioned how a beneficiary of Mudra Yojana shared the difference that the scheme has made to the Nasik resident. In the entire segment, Hari does not make any reference to petrol prices.

We further noticed that multiple users on Twitter shared this edited clip, which was originally shared by a Twitter user ‘Azy’, who had written in one of his replies that the ‘video is edited’.

Evidently, an edited video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared by many social media users to seemingly show how he reacted when a person allegedly raised questions on petrol prices.

