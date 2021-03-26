PM Modi Embarks on 2-Day Visit to Bangladesh, Will be Present for National Day Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first tour to a foreign country since the Covid-19 outbreak last year. During his visit, Modi will hold “substantive discussions” with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and participate at Bangladesh National Day celebrations. He will also meet Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, and interact with other dignitaries.

“PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Dhaka. During his Bangladesh visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour,” the PMO tweeted, sharing a picture of Modi boarding the aircraft.

"PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Dhaka. During his Bangladesh visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour," the PMO tweeted, sharing a picture of Modi boarding the aircraft.

After reaching Bangladesh on Friday, March 26, Modi will attend an event at the National Martyr’s Memorial and the National Day programme. He will also visit Bangabandhu’s Samadhi in Tungipara to pay his respects to the the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who Modi said was one of the tallest leaders of the last century.

Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister expressed his happiness over his visit to the neighbouring nation. “I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” Modi had said.

“My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements,” he added.

Modi said during his visit he will also express India's support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against Covid-19.

Modi said during his visit he will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh’s fight against Covid-19.

Modi’s visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country’s War of Liberation. The two countries are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.