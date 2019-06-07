PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be embarking on a two-day official visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka tomorrow. This would be his first visit abroad after his re-election. In the first leg of his two-nation tour, PM will reach Male where he is scheduled to hold discussions on a range of subjects, including deepening economic, political and strategic relations. He will address the Maldivian Parliament, besides meeting all key leaders of the island nation including President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. While speaking to ANI on PM Narendra Modi's visit, Ambassador of India to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir said, "It is a historic visit, all preparations are in place, it's an honour for us that PM's visit has been accorded status of state visit which is usually reserved for heads of state, in our case they made an exception."