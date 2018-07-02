PM Modi, EAM Sushma Swaraj condemn blast targeting Sikh community in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned terror attack in Afghanistan's Jalalabad that killed nearly 19 people, including 11 Sikhs and assured that India stands ready for assistance. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and assured that India stands ready for assistance in this sad hour. "We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan yesterday. They are an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour." Union Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj also shared her condolences to the families of the victims. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. We are with them in this hour of tragedy. I am meeting their relatives today at 6 pm in JN Bhavan." A suicide bombing in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad city claimed lives of 19 people and injured 20 others. A Sikh politician, Avtar Singh Khalsa, who was planning to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Afghanistan, was among the people killed in the incident.