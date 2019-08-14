PM Modi don't know Shyama Prasad acknowledged Article 370: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (ANI): Criticising the move of the central government for abrogating Article 370, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't have political wisdom like Sardar Patel and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had. When they took a decision on Kashmir, they did so in the interest of the nation. He is claiming that they are following Shyama Prasad, but they don't know he had acknowledged Article 370."