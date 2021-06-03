PM Modi Dials Mukul Roy To Enquire About His Wife's Health, Assures Support To Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy on Thursday morning to enquire about the health of his wife, who is on life support at a private hospital in Kolkata after contracting Covid-19.

BJP sources close to Roy said the PM rang him up around 10:26am and the call lasted for two-three minutes. Roy told the PM that his wife, Krishna Roy, had turned negative for Covid-19 but was on life support due to complications after the infection, the sources said.

The sources said the Prime Minister assured all support and assistance to the family. Roy too had Covid-19 and is now recovering.

On Wednesday evening, Abhishek Banerjee, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, visited Kolkata’s Apollo Hospitals, where Krishna Roy is on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

During his courtesy visit, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian met Roy’s son, Subhrangshu Roy, who too is in the BJP. The development was widely covered by the local media.

Roy was one of the founder-members of the TMC. He joined the BJP in 2017 and was made the national vice-president in 2020. In the recently concluded state elections, he won the election Krishnanagar Uttar seat.

A couple of hours after Abbhishek Banerjee’s visit to the hospital, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh too reached there to enquire about Krishna Roy’s health.

Recently, Subhrangshu Roy, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections, triggered a buzz on Facebook, where he made a cryptic post that “self-introspection” was a better option than criticising a government that has people’s mandate.

