The president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi while talking to mediapersons condemned the Central government and said if RBI Governor steps down, then certainly it's the consistent policy of Modi government to pull down independent organisations in their 4 years of rule. If he resigns, it'll be interference in autonomy of RBI. Like they destroyed CBI autonomy, now it's RBI's turn.