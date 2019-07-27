PM Modi deserves credit for Kartarpur corridor, says AIATF chief

Chairman of All India Anti Terrorist Front, Maninderjeet Singh Bitta has asserted that it is the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi who actually thinks of the welfare of Sikh community. He says it was his decision of going ahead with the Kartarpur Corridor despite Pak-backed terror attack claimed lives of Indian paramilitary forces. MS Bitta further welcomed the Indian government's decision to ban Sikhs for justice, a fringe organization founded in 2007 which is known to push for the Sikhs referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. The banned SFJ was formed with Avtar singh Pannun as its president and Gurpatwant Simgh Pannun as its legal advisor. According to Bitta, the organization is funded and supported by Pakistan's spy agencies. Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, which has failed at creating any mayhem in Indian Territory, is seeking a different route to subvert the system in India .It has not just been fuelling the Khalistan Movement, but is also radicalizing, training, arming and infiltrating these militants into Indian Territory to destabilise peace and harmony.