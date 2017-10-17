PM Modi dedicates 1st-ever All India Institute of Ayurveda to nation

On the occasion of National Ayurveda Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) at Delhi's Sarita Vihar. The first-ever AIIA has been set up along the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Built up as an apex institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, the institution will bring synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern diagnostic tools and technology. Within the short period of its establishment, the Ayurveda Institute has gained a wide national and international recognition.