PM Modi declares Africa as top priority in India's foreign, economic policy: EAM Swaraj

While talking about India's relations with Africa, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Africa as top priority in India's foreign and economic policy. While speaking at the inaugural session of the Africa Day celebrations at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019, she said, "India's model of cooperation with Africa is demand driven, consultative, participative, involves local resources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Africa as top priority in our foreign and economic policy. He also stated that our development partnership will be guided by African priority."