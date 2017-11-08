PM Modi congratulates Mary Kom over Asian C'ship victory

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated five-time world champion M.C. Mary Kom after she made the country proud by clinching gold in the light-flyweight category of the Asian Women's Boxing Championship here in Ho Chi Minh City.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "Congratulations Mary Kom for clinching the gold at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women's Boxing Championships. India is elated at your accomplishment (sic)"

Earlier in the day, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh praised the world champion and said the star boxer had shown that, with grit and determination, one can overcome anything even at the age of 34.

"Mary Kom's gold at the Asian Boxing Championship is a huge victory for India's women power. At 34, this mother of three has shown that, with grit and determination, you can overcome seemingly insurmountable odds. Mary Kom is a huge inspiration for all Indians and we are proud of her victory today," he said

Mary added yet another feather to her already illustrious career as she defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang-Mi to clinch her fifth gold in the Asian Boxing Championship and first in the 48-kg weight category.

The 34-year-old had kicked off the summit showdown aggressively to get an early lead in the first round.

Mary, however, was less intensive in the subsequent two rounds as she picked her moment to strike, showed her defensive capability, before eventually fending off her challenger by a unanimous decision.

The 2012 London Olympic medallist, who returned to her preferred 48-kg weight category after five years of competing in 51-kg, had earlier won four golds and a silver in her five previous appearances at the event. (ANI)