PM Modi congratulates Indian Hockey team for winning Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian Hockey team for their performance in the Hockey Asia Cup.

"Our athletes made the country proud. In hockey, India won the Asia Cup hockey title through its dazzling performance. Our players performed magnificently; on the basis of their sterling efforts, India become the Asia Cup champion after 10 years," the prime minister said, in his 37th 'Mann ki Baat' address.

He also applauded Badminton star Kidambi Srikanth for clinching the Denmark Open title and said such performances enhanced the prestige of the country.

"Badminton star Kidambi Srikanth filled every Indian's heart with pride by clinching the Denmark Open title with his excellent performance. I congratulate our young friend, Kidambi Srikanth for this feat and enhancing the prestige of India," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the FIFA U-17 World Cup team and said though India could not win the title, the young players won everyone's hearts. (ANI)