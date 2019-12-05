PM Modi congratulates 'Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan' on crossing 1 lakh schools across country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 06 addressed the 'Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan' via video conference from Delhi. He congratulated one lakh teachers and three lakh workers, who joined the campaign, on crossing one lakh schools across India. "You are not only constructing future of 28 lakh kids who belong to rural and tribal part but through them you are building the nation," said PM Modi. He also appreciated the workers and teachers for touching one lakh Ekal Vidyalaya in 2019 which is three years prior the target time. The Prime Minister suggested some ideas like there should be a proper research on topic 'Tribals in the Freedom Struggle' in their respected areas. There should be plays, songs competition and debate, PM Modi further advised. PM Modi also suggested that there should be a program in which students of Ekal Vidyalaya will learn and live life of students living in urban areas, likewise, urban students will also live life of tribal students so that both the students will have different experience and learn new things.