PM Modi congratulates Afghanistan for their first international Test match

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate and support both the teams stating, "I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match. Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams! May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties." India won the toss and opted to bat first in the historic one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. India will head into the match without their regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a neck injury that he sustained during his campaign with the Rajasthan Royals at the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).