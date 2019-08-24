PM Modi conferred 'The King Hamad Order of Renaissance' by King of Bahrain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his third leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Narendra Modi was conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' by King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on August 24. While addressing the joint statement along with the King of Bahrain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. I am equally honoured by your majesty's friendship for me and for my country." "I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians," PM added. "It is an honour for entire India. This is a symbol of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India."