PM Modi commends group of Indian doctors in Singapore for their work in remote communities

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his Singapore visit, he visited India-Singapore Enterprise and Innovation Exhibition. In the Exhibition, held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, PM Modi was presented with demonstration on how a group of Indian doctors have been delivering a high standard of care to the country's most remote communities. The doctors explained PM Modi about their work on early detection and treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) among rural patients. PM Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hseng Loong jointly reviewed AI technology developed by Singapore-based firm Graphene. The same application is being used doctors of Karnataka's Vittala Institute of Ophthalmology to help people in remote communities of our country by using unique Mobile Clinic. Dr Krishna Murthy, who is associated with the programme, said, "We were represented by Graphene when Prime Minister Modi visited our stall. I got to know he was very interested in the program. He wanted to know where it was happening, which district in Karnataka. He did congratulate the team there on their good work and asked them to continue with it".