PM Modi and CMs are likely to get vaccine jabs in the second step of the inoculation drive

In the second step of the inoculation drive initiated in India last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the chief ministers of the states will be vaccinated against coronavirus, media reports said while adding that politicians and netas over the age of 50 and with co-morbidities will also get a vaccine jab then. The exact dates, however, have not been determined.

In India, which has been identified as the world's largest coronavirus inoculation drive, COVID-19 vaccination was launched by PM Modi on January 16 after DCGI gave emergency usage approval to Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield of Bharat Biotech.

In the meantime, the Union Health Ministry announced that by the evening of the fifth day of the national immunisation drive, a total of 7.86 lakh healthcare staff had received COVID-19 vaccine jabs.