Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday released the book 'Meri Kashi' in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. The book contains information about the development work done in Varanasi in the last four years. Speaking at the event, CM Yogi said, Narendra Modi is diligently serving India as the PM but the people of Varanasi have a very special relation with him.