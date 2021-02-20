



PM Modi chairs sixth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of federal policy-making body NITI Aayog through video conferencing attended by the state Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and other authorities.

Discussing the National Development Agenda, the Prime Minister stressed the need for increased collaboration between the states and the Centre to "make cooperative federalism even more meaningful."

Details: Need to provide a boost to start-ups and MSMEs

During the meeting, PM Modi said there was a need for a solid policy framework as India tries to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic crisis.

He also said it was time to bring competitive and cooperative federalism not only among states but districts as well.

And, he stressed the need to provide a boost to start-ups and MSMEs through innovation and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Fact: Deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, among others

"The agenda of the meeting (of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog) includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level, and health and nutrition," said a government release earlier on Thursday.

Statement: Good image of India was built before world: PM Modi

"In the COVID period, we saw how the Centre and the states worked together. The nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world (sic)," PM Modi said during the meeting.

"We, as governments, have to provide private sector opportunities to take part in the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," he said.

Fact: PM Modi on 'foundation of India's development'

"Foundation of India's development is that Centre and States work together and head towards a certain direction and make cooperative federalism even more meaningful. Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts," Modi said.

On 2021 Budget: 'Country does not want to waste time now': PM Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi also praised the Union Budget 2021-22, saying that it has expressed the country's mood.

"The kind of positive response that has come on this year's budget, it has expressed what the mood of the nation is," he said.

"The country has made up its mind. Country wants to move fast, country does not want to waste time now (sic)," he added.

Details: PM Modi on Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Living

The Prime Minister also underscored the need to achieve "Ease of Doing Business" to strengthen India's global positioning so that it can "grab global opportunities."

He also spoke about achieving "Ease of Living" for Indians. "For India's citizens, we must try and better Ease of Living. It will help us achieve the aspirations of Indians and make their lives better," PM Modi said.

Fact: Chief Ministers of Punjab, West Bengal didn't attend the meeting

Notably, the sixth meeting of NITI Aayog's Governing Council witnessed the participation of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to Jammu & Kashmir's maiden participation as a Union Territory. Notable absentees from the meeting included Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.