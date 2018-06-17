PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog council meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the fourth meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog on Sunday Rashtrapati Bhavan. The day-long meeting was attended by Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from the States, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and senior officials from the Government of India. During the meeting PM Modi said, the NITI Aayog Governing Council has approached complex issues of governance as "Team India", in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism. He described the smooth rollout and implementation of GST as a prime example of this. The Governing Council of NITI Aayog is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative. The Governing Council reviews the work done during the previous year and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.