PM Modi Chairs Meeting With BJP National Secretaries Led by Nadda, BL Santhosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with BJP’s national secretaries — led by party national president JP Nadda and general secretary, organisation, BL Santhosh — at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Sunday evening. This followed a meeting of the BJP national secretaries at the party headquarters, which was chaired by Nadda.

Former Maharashtra ministers Vinod Tawde and Pankaja Munde, MPs from Uttar Pradesh Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar, Anupam Hazra and Satya Kumar were among those present at the meeting. Sunday’s meeting comes in continuation with the Prime Minister meeting the party’s morcha chiefs and general secretaries on 6-7 June, respectively.

The meeting comes in at a crucial juncture days after a mega reboot of the Union cabinet. The BJP has also been holding several meetings to discuss preparations for state elections due in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Goa, next year.

