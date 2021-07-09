PM Modi Chairs High-Level COVID Meet, Instructs Officials To Ensure New Oxygen Plants Become Functional At The Earliest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (9 July) chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country.

Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary and other important officials were present in the meeting.

According to a PMO release, officials briefed PM Modi about the progress on installation of PSA Oxygen plants across the country.

More than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contribution from PM CARES as well as various ministries and PSUs, the release said.

PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country, it added.

PM Modi was informed that once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds.

PM Modi instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same.

Officers apprised the PM that they are in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants, according to the release.

PM Modi further asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. He also directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available.

Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8,000 people across the country.

PM Modi also said that advanced technology like internet of things (IoT) should be deployed to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level.

Officials apprised PM Modi about a pilot being done using IoT for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants.