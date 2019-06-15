PM Modi chairs 5th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. This was the first NITI Aayog meeting after the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a clear majority. All state chief ministers barring three attended the meeting. The absentees were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.