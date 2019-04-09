PM Modi is chairman of factory of lies: Asaduddin Owaisi

While addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said, "Narendra Modi is the chairman of the factory of lies and it is child's play to invent lies. They (BJP) cannot give jobs but is only spreading lies. They say they will abolish article 370 and 35 A. But I am telling them that as per Indian constitution they cannot do it. They ran the government with Mehbooba Mufti but could not do anything about 370".