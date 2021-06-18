PM Modi Likely to Chair All-Party Meeting With J&K Leaders in Delhi On June 24: Sources

Amid speculations about elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its return to statehood, the Centre has sent feelers for an all-party meeting with leaders from the Union territory on June 24. In all likelihood, the meeting will be held in Delhi and will be the Center’s first outreach to Valley-based political parties since August 5, 2019, when the state was bifurcated, turned into a Union territory and its special status taken away.

Valley-based parties Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) have confirmed to News18 that they have received intimation from the Centre about the meeting. “A formal invitation is awaited,” a leader said. When asked about the agenda of the meeting, a source in New Delhi said, “Politicians will discuss politics.”

The meeting is likely to come in the backdrop of speculations about elections and delimitation exercise in the UT. The delimitation commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been tasked to increase the number of elected representatives in Jammu and Kashmir from 107 to 114. There are speculations that the balance of power between Jammu and Kashmir valley could change after the delimitation exercise.

Once the commission submits its report, the Election Commission would announce the polls. The elections would mean return of statehood for the state-turned-union territory and could happen by year-end. The Gupkar Alliance has indicated that if the Centre approaches them for talks, they will respond. The door for negotiations with the Centre has not been shut,” NC leader Farooq Abdullah had told reporters on June 9 after a meeting of the Gupkar Alliance.

Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting with the Jammu & Kashmir DGP, DG CRPF, and chief of RAW and Intelligence Bureau and NSA Ajit Doval. Paramilitary companies which had been withdrawn from the Union territory for elections in West Bengal and other states have now gone back to the Valley. Paramilitary officials say security deployment-wise they are ready for election in Jammu & Kashmir.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here