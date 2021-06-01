Yahoo Mail:

Class 12 CBSE Exams Cancelled After PM Modi’s Key Review Meet

The Class 12 CBSE examinations have been cancelled, the government said on Tuesday, 1 June, after a key meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was held to review the status of the examinations.

Instead, it has been decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

At the meeting, it was also decided that like last year, for students who desire to take the exams, an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation improves.

“The decision on Class 12 CBSE exams has been taken in the interest of students,” PM Modi said, according to a government press release.

The health and safety of students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect, the PM said.

PM Modi noted that there is anxiety among students, parents, and teachers, which must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

“All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students,” he further said.

At the meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on consultations held so far, which included views of all stakeholders, including state governments.

‘Student-Friendly Decision’

PM Modi himself took to Twitter to announce the development as well, saying it was a student-friendly decision, which would safeguard the health and future of India’s youth.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also praised the decision, calling it a “big relief.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We welcome the decision. This decision is in favour of students and teachers. Earlier, we had demanded the same. Students should be calculated on their earlier performances.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as the Congress’ Twitter handle expressed happiness at the decision.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also praised the decision on Twitter.

