PM Modi can't leave his PR exercise even for 5 minutes: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot leave his PR exercise even for five minutes, though the country is faced with a challenging situation following Pulwama terror attack and the aerial strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan. He said, "We had decided to stop criticising the government as we wanted to stand united with all in the country after Pulwama attack. When the Prime Minister addresses the media, he says that India is united, but he attacks the Congress. He cannot even stop his PR activities for at least five minutes. That is the difference between me and him."