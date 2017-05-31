PM Modi calls Spain for joint cooperation in fulfilling vision of 'New India'

Asserting that both India and Spain have witnessed the consequences of terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pinned hope that the two nations will indulge in dialogue-making to pave out a coordinated approach in order to battle the mass problem. The Prime Minister, who was issuing a joint statement along with Spanish President Mariano Rajoy, invited the latter to initiate developmental activities to fulfill India's dream of a 'New India.' Prime Minister Modi is at present on the second leg of his four-nation tour.