PM Modi Calls Mukul Roy to Enquire About His Wife Krishna’s Health

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday, 3 June, spoke to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy to enquire about his ailing wife, reported PTI, citing Roy’s son Subhrangshu.



Roy’s wife Krishna is presently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata.



Confirming reports of the PM’s phone call, Subhrangshu Roy told PTI:

"“The prime minister spoke to my father over the phone at 10:30 am and enquired about my mother’s health.”" -

This phone call comes a little after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee paid a visit to his former party colleague's wife at the hospital on Wednesday evening.

As per Hindustan Times, Banerjee spent about 10 minutes at the hospital, and TMC leaders have said it was a courtesy call.

Reportedly, BJP president Dilip Ghosh also went to the hospital, hours after Banerjee did, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Roy himself is recovering from COVID-19 at home.

Roy who had deflected to the BJP in 2017 was previously Banerjee’s lieutenant in TMC.

(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)

