Is PM Modi a business development manager for Ambani, Adani?: Congress

Punjab Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over benefitting Ambani and Adani. He said that the Prime Minister has travelled almost 55 countries on which Ambani and Adani accompanied him and signed 18 big contracts which were preferentially belonged to Government companies. The congress leader alleged that PM Modi have personally benefitted Ambani and Adani and questioned that 'Is the Prime Minister of India a business development manager for Ambani and Adani?