PM Modi, BJP are practicing hypocrisy and contradiction: Asaduddin Owaisi on PM's minority outreach

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement that minorities should stop living in imaginary fear. He said, "If Prime Minister agrees minorities live in fear he should know people who killed Akhlaq (2015 Dadri mob lynching case) were sitting in front bench of electoral public meeting. If PM feels Muslims live in fear, will he stop gangs, who in name of cow are killing, beating Muslims, taking our videos and demeaning us?" He further added, "If Muslims seriously live in fear can the PM tell us, out of the 300 odd MPs, how many Muslim MPs he has in own party who got elected from Lok Sabha? This is the hypocrisy and contradiction which the PM and his party is practicing from last 5 years".