PM Modi, BJP derailing public discourse by nationalism talks: D Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D Raja accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of derailing the public discourse by talking about emotive issues like nationalism. The CPI leader added that while the public wants their livelihood to be discussed, the government talks about nationalism. Raja also echoed the words of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who, Raja said, alleged that the BJP is behaving like an undemocratic government by not listening to the people.